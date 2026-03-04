A paper containing a new option for the dormant former Shropshire Council headquarters was put before the authority's full meeting last week.

It was the latest development in the ongoing saga of the landmark Abbey Foregate building.

In December the council's Liberal Democrat administration passed a motion that the building should be demolished, and the site used for a mix of housing, medical facilities, and extra care facilities.

The decision was a departure from the previous council resolution that the empty site would be solely used for housing.

It was taken amid concern that the council could go bankrupt and be taken over by government commissioners who would simply sell the site and leave the authority with no control over any development in a key Shrewsbury location.