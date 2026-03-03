Police were called to the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre on Preston Street at around 4.55pm yesterday (March 2) following reports a man had entered the premises and been verbally aggressive towards members of the centre, and had pushed a person.

A man, aged 31, has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Officers from Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are carrying out patrols in the area, and working with the local Muslim community to offer reassurance.

Shrewsbury Muslim Centre. Picture: Google

Sergeant Phil Parke, from the SNT, said: “We are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this incident, but at this stage we believe it to be isolated and there is no wider risk to the public.

“A man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident and he remains in custody while our enquiries continue.

“We understand that incidents of this nature can cause concern, particularly within our local Muslim community, and officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team will be carrying out additional patrols in the area to offer reassurance.

“Anyone who has any concerns or who would like to speak to us is encouraged to approach our officers on patrol or get in touch. We are here to listen and to support the community.”