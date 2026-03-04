Man charged with racially aggravated assault at a Shropshire Muslim centre

The incident took place at Shrewsbury Muslim Centre on Monday - March 2.

Police said a 31-year-old man had been charged with multiple offences and would be appearing in court today.

A statement from the force said: "A 31-year-old man has been charged after a man was assaulted at the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre on Monday (2 March).

"Scott Kerry, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the following offences: Religiously aggravated common assault by beating; religiously aggravated criminal damage under £5,000; common assault by beating; criminal damage under £5,000.

"Kerry has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 4 March)."