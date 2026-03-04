In a statement, the scheme cited rising overheads, difficulties in recruiting able bodied volunteers and a more challenging situation for grants and donations which many smaller charities are experiencing.

Without additional help, the conclusion is that the scheme will close its doors on its Monkmoor Road warehouse in Shrewsbury for the last time at the end of March.

Over the years, the scheme has supplied furniture, white goods and an array of items necessary for everyday household living. These items have been sold at low prices to people who may be on benefits or could be having to set up home from scratch.

Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme to close after 32 years of helping the community

At the same time, the scheme has recycled and rehomed furniture which could otherwise have gone to landfill, helping items to be re-loved, which it describes as always a benefit in today’s society.

There is sadness too for the volunteers and staff which the statement says have done so much in a friendly and happy atmosphere.

The charity has ceased collections, but will continue to sell and deliver furniture and home essentials from the Monkmoor site during March.

Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme was forced to close its Castle Street shop – the last independent second-hand furniture shop in the town - last November after 11 years of trading.

The charity said at the time that the unsettling economic environment made it no longer viable to continue providing the community with a town centre presence. And there will shortly be no presence at all.