Oswestry school scores big at Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation tournament
Last week Woodside Primary Sports Coach Mr O’Reilly took the Year 6 boys’ football team to Shrewsbury Town stadium for the Croud Meadow Kids’ Cup, hosted by Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation.
Against seven other schools, Woodside won every game, scoring 23 goals and conceding one across the tournament to bring the trophy home to Oswestry.
Woodside runs after-school football sessions four times per week, alongside an array of sports, craft, art and music clubs. More information is available at woodsideschool.co.uk.