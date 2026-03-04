North Shropshire music shop goes from strength to strength

Bucking the trend for bricks and mortar music shops closing down, Big Al’s has been well received by the local music community along with customers who have travelled from as far afield as Norwich and London to visit the shop having seen social media posts and videos showing some of the rare and interesting instruments in stock.

Having established himself as a reputable operator, owner Alex Harris recently applied and was accepted to become an authorised dealer for Ibanez guitars. A world famous brand that make premium quality instruments that are instantly recognisable by their trademark silhouettes and beautiful colour schemes.

Big Al's Music Emporium's wide selection of guitars

Alex was pleased to be accepted as a dealer after only a relatively short period of trading, he said: “It just goes to show that offering a friendly service to musicians who can come and try instruments out rather than risking buying online and giving free, impartial advice is something people really value. Whilst I can’t compete on price with some of the online giants, I certainly try to make up for it with first class customer service.”

Big Al’s Music Emporium is one of a number of independent retailers now in Wem

Big Al’s Music Emporium is just one of a number of independent retailers that have chosen to make Wem their home in recent times, sparking a resurgence in high street trading in the North Shropshire market town.

Alex is enthusiastic about the place he chose to open his shop saying: “From guitars to antiques, traditional sweets, gifts, florists, cafés and pubs, Wem really does have something for everyone.”

Big Al's Music Emporium is located at 10b High Street, Wem SY4 5AA.

Big Al’s Music Emporium also offer Guitar Repairs & Setups