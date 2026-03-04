Powys school has re-opened today after receiving telephone and email threats

Ysgol Maesydderwen went into lockdown on Monday after a reported threat made over telephone.

The decision was taken to close the Ystradgynlais School yesterday (Tuesday) following a development in the investigation.

The school went into lockdown as a precaution, but all pupils and staff were reported safe, and there were no reports of injuries.

Overnight a Dyfed-Powys Police said officers continue to work closely with Powys County Council, following threats received by Ysgol Maesydderwen on Monday.

They confirmed that a second threat was received by the school in the form of an email, which was reported to police on Monday evening.

The school was closed on Tuesday, March 3, while enquiries continued into the matter.

The police said following a review of the circumstances, the school has decided to reopen today (4 March).”