Open day showcases ways to re-engage students outside mainstream education

As schools grapple with rising exclusions, School of Coding & AI is inviting educators, decision-makers and partners to the event which will showcase its Alternative Education Provision (AEP).

Latest Department for Education figures for the autumn term 2024 show 4.02 suspensions per 100 pupils, which is much higher than autumn 2019 when it stood at 2.17. In total, 335,671 students were suspended in autumn 2024, with the majority, 287,000 or so, being of secondary age.

The open day will feature an open speech, panel discussion with education leaders, experts and practitioners on the future of Alternative Education, lunch, networking opportunities, and interactive sessions and guided tours showcasing programmes in action.

It will take place on March 27, from 10am to 4pm, at the company’s headquarters at Pendeford Business Park in Wolverhampton.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, the Mayor of Wolverhampton, will be attending alongside Warinder Juss, MP for Wolverhampton West.

Each year, School of Coding & AI works with hundreds of schools, institutions and companies, delivering courses in core skills, STEM, coding, programming, computer science, AI and cyber security.

Its AEP aims to equip learners with the practical skills, confidence and knowledge needed to succeed in a rapidly changing digital world.

Suki Gill, Director of Education and Quality at School of Coding & AI, said: “Our Alternative Education Provision is built on the belief that every student deserves the chance to thrive. By creating a supportive, inclusive and engaging environment, we help learners rediscover their potential and develop skills that will stay with them for life.

“This open day is a chance for schools, local authorities and partners to see what’s possible when education is designed around the learner.

“Those attending will be able to explore our innovative approaches to AEP, see practical examples of programmes in action, and experience a learning environment designed to re-engage and inspire students.

“If you’re looking for meaningful, practical solutions for excluded students, we’d really encourage you to come along and see our provision in action.”

To register an interest in attending the event, see here.