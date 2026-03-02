I visited one of Shropshire's biggest primary schools and found one huge happy family

St Peter’s CofE Primary in Wem is the kind of school that feels both expansive and intimate - a place where hundreds of children spill across fields, playgrounds and forest school spaces, yet still greet each other like members of one close-knit community.

With 403 pupils, St Peter’s is one of the largest primary schools in Shropshire, but deputy headteacher Sophie Kitt says its size never overshadows its ethos.

St Peter's CofE Nursery and School in Wem. Deputy Headteacher, Sophie Kitt

“We have 403 pupils, so we're quite a big primary school. But we feel like one big family, despite being huge.”

That sense of belonging is helped by the school’s generous grounds. Unlike many urban primaries squeezed for space, St Peter’s has room to breathe and room for children to explore.

“We're really lucky to have a large field, a forest school area and loads of big playgrounds,” Sophie said.