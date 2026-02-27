Telford College opens logistics hub to strengthen employer partnerships

The hub, which meets at Telford College's campus in Wellington, brings together industry leaders, curriculum specialists and employers with the hope of shaping the future of logistics training in the area.

By creating a structured forum for dialogue, the college said it would help to ensure training was aligned with developments in sectors such as road haulage, warehousing, distribution and supply chain management.

It has now held its inaugural meeting which welcomed Sally Gilson, policy lead for skills and drivers at the Road Haulage Association, as its guest speaker.

She highlighted the challenges currently facing the logistics industry including that it had lost 117,000 drivers due to non-renewal of licences and Certificate of Professional Competence qualifications which continue to place pressure on the workforce.