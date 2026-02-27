Final line-up confirmed for Shropshire Business Festival

The annual event in Telford will hear from a range of business leaders alongside a programme of seminars, workshops and speed networking.

Newly added to the line up is Helen Spencer, managing partner of accountancy firm WR Partners, who will be on the Start Tech seminar stage to present about building your influence.

The Shropshire Festivals' team at last year's event

Also appearing will be former BBC journalists Peter Plisner and Chas Watkin to discuss promoting a business on TV and radio while the team at Shrewsbury-based IT services firm Start Tech will be aiming to dispel myths surrounding artificial intelligence.

Leigh Buttrey from digital agency Clear will be discussing how to maximise marketing budgets and Dave Courteen will share his story behind the sale of The Shrewsbury Club fitness centre.

Also on the agenda are the main exhibitor hall featuring around 60 different stands, seminars on the Start Tech stage, speed networking by Shropshire Chamber, advice in the Talbots Law Lounge and one-to-one sessions with Nick Jones, director at Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management, also known as ‘Mystic Nick'.

Beth Heath, director of event organiser Shropshire Festivals, said: "This is the best business event of the year to grow your contacts and knowledge.

"Plus, we'll have all the usual Shropshire Festivals fun so conversations effortlessly flow.

"Get chatting while you drive Chrisbeon's remote-controlled cars over office furniture, stroke alpacas, throw axes and play on a human fruit machine."

Shropshire Business Festival runs from 1pm to 6pm on March 5 at Telford International Centre and is free to attend.