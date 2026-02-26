Sainsbury's shoppers evacuated as firefighters called to Telford supermarket

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a building fire at Sainsbury's on the Forge Retail Park in Telford town centre at around 1.20pm on Thursday, February 26.

Two crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central Fire Station while shoppers were evacuated from the store.

Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved "an electric fault within the building".

They added: "Crews carried out thorough inspection with a thermal imaging camera, no fire was found."