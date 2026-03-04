Powys man among three arrested on suspicion of spying for China

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects – aged 39, 43 and 68 – were arrested by counter-terrorism officers in London and Wales after being accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



All three men remain in custody and searches have been carried out at the addresses where they were arrested, the force added.

Those arrested included the partner of a Labour MP, according to several reports.

Chinese officials in the UK and Beijing have been given a dressing down, a minister told MPs.

Updating the Commons, security minister Dan Jarvis said there will be “severe consequences” if it is proven that China attempted to interfere with UK sovereign affairs.

Mr Jarvis said the investigation “relates to China” and “foreign interference targeting UK democracy”.

He told MPs: “Let me be clear, if there is proven evidence of attempts by China to interfere with UK sovereign affairs, we will impose severe consequences and hold all actors involved to account.

“The Government is taking robust action to ensure the UK’s democratic institutions and processes are a hard target for this activity.

“The National Security Act provides our intelligence agencies and law enforcement with the modern legal tools they need to deter, detect and disrupt the full range of state threats.

“The action counter-terrorism police have been able to take this morning is an example that that legislation is working well.”

Dan Jarvis made a statement on security in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “We have seen a significant increase in our casework relating to national security in recent years, and we continue to work extremely closely with our partners to help keep the country safe and take action to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.”

In addition to the addresses where the suspects were arrested, the Met said three other properties in London, East Kilbride in Scotland, and Cardiff have also been searched.

The force said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested in London, the 43-year-old man was arrested in Pontyclun in south Wales, and the 68-year-old was arrested in the county of Powys in mid-Wales – with all three being detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Ms Flanagan added: “Today’s arrests are part of a proactive investigation and while these are serious matters, we do not believe there to be any imminent or direct threat to the public relating to this.

“Our investigation continues and we thank the public for their ongoing support.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday March 4 2026, we carried out a search of an address in East Kilbride on behalf of an investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London.”