Award-winning Shrewsbury Market Hall makes announcement on late-night events for 2026

The market hall has hosted a series of late-night events in recent years, with some of the venue's popular restaurants and bars opening late for the evening.

But in a post on social media the market has confirmed it will not be hosting any until at least Autumn, with many traders deciding to take a break from the events.

A statement from the market mall said: "After much discussion, many traders have decided to take a break from late night events at Shrewsbury Market Hall this year, at least until the Autumn.

"We’ve loved seeing the market come alive after hours, and we want to take the opportunity to reflect, refresh and explore how these events can evolve in the future.

"We will, however, be looking at other events and are still committed to hosting our after-hours Winter Warmers in November and December.

"In the meantime, the Market Hall continues to buzz during its regular opening hours – with 50+ fantastic independent traders ready to welcome you – full of flavour, creativity and character."