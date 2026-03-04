Redeveloped bike 'pump track' opened in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council has opened the newly redeveloped pump track on Mary Webb Road in Meole Brace, saying it was proud of the "latest investment in providing play provision for young people across Shrewsbury".

The Mary Webb Road track holds particular significance locally.

For more than 20 years it was a well-used meeting place for young riders across the area.

Over time, however, the facility had deteriorated and was no longer fit for purpose.

Recognising its potential, the town council said it made the decision to invest in a full redevelopment — restoring the site to modern standards while preserving its role as a hub for outdoor activity.

It said the new pump track has been designed for all-year use and can be enjoyed by those on bikes, skateboards and scooters.

Built to be durable, safe and accessible, the council said it provides a welcoming environment for riders of all ages and abilities to develop skills, build confidence and stay active outdoors.

Bernie Bentick, Local Councillor for Meole Ward, said: “This is fantastic news for Meole Brace and for Shrewsbury as a whole. The new pump track on Mary Webb Road provides a safe, modern and exciting space for young people to be active outdoors.

"I am proud that the Town Council has continued to invest in high-quality recreational facilities, and I look forward to seeing families and young riders making the most of this excellent new community asset.”

The redevelopment was delivered by Clark & Kent Contractors, a Shropshire-based specialist contractor focused on pump tracks, BMX facilities and wheeled sports environments across the UK and internationally.

The project was especially meaningful for the company’s founders, who both rode at the original site in their youth.

Clark Bridgett, Director of Clark & Kent Contractors, said: “Kent and I first visited the original track as youngsters in the early 2000s, when it was a well-used spot for local riders and an important place to meet and spend time outdoors. To return more than twenty years later as the contractors responsible for rebuilding the track is something we feel extremely proud of.

"Our background is firmly rooted in riding ourselves, which gives us a genuine understanding of how these facilities should feel, not just how they should be built. We’re grateful to Shrewsbury Town Council for recognising the value of redeveloping the site and for their forward-thinking approach to youth recreation.

"It means a great deal to see the Meole Brace track brought back to life, built to modern standards and designed to last for many years to come.”

Shrewsbury Town Council now owns and maintains eight BMX facilities across the town.

They are located at Shorncliffe Recreation Ground, Greenfields Recreation Ground, Kynaston Road, Springfield Mere, Upton Lane, Moston Road, Little Harlescott Lane and Mary Webb Road.

Four of the sites have now been upgraded to pump tracks suitable for year-round use.