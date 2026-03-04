Telford woman jailed after stealing dog bed and chocolates while banned from shops

A woman has been jailed for 25 weeks after breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by stealing from shops across Telford.

Nicola Jefferies, 44, of no fixed abode, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court and admitted seven counts of breaching a CBO and seven counts of theft.

The court heard how between October 2025 and February 2026 the 44-year-old stole a number of items from stores across Telford, despite having a CBO banning her from entering certain shops in the town.

During that time period Jefferies stole a dog bed, a book, a travel mug and chocolates which amounted to a total of £264.

Magistrates sentenced her to 25 weeks in custody on Monday, March 2.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford's town centre team, said: “Jefferies repeatedly chose to ignore the conditions of her CBO and continued to steal from shops across Telford.

"Her actions caused ongoing frustration and financial loss to local businesses, and this custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of her behaviour.

"CBOs are put in place to protect our communities, and when they are breached we will take swift action.

"We hope this sentence offers reassurance to local retailers that we will continue to work with them to identify offenders and bring them before the courts.”