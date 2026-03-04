Fresh surge of complaints over stench from Shropshire tip sparks investigation

People living nearby the Granville landfill site at Redhill near Priorslee, have been complaining about a vile, eggy odour coming from the Telford tip since March 2024.

After the Environment Agency (EA) stepped in, and amid calls to shut the site down last year, work began on installing wells to capture gas from deposited waste to help reduce the odour.

But in recent weeks, complaints around the smell have increased again, with a meeting between the landfill's owners, Potters Midlands, the EA and the council's environmental health team taking place at the end of February.

Granville landfill site off Grange Lane in Redhill. Picture: Environment Agency

According to an update from Priorslee Councillor Rachael Tyrell, investigations are currently underway into the recent increase, with a report expected by the end of the week.

A statement from the councillor said: "The EA, Potters and TWC Environmental Health met on 24th February to review the increased complaints.

"The operator has been required to investigate the cause of the increased/return of the odour and report back with a plan of action. This is expected by the end of this week."

The update also stated that the operator was currently filling the tip's final 'cell' - a lined unit within the landfill site where waste is deposited.

When the cells are full, they will be permanently capped off and the site then managed by drawing off gas it produces and selling it to suppliers.