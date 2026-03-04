Maybe the worst pothole in Shropshire: Road closed as chasm opens up on South Shropshire route

The county has been plagued by potholes in recent months, with the winter's bad weather contributing to the worsening state of Shropshire's roads.

But residents of a South Shropshire village have been faced with a giant chasm which has opened up on a vital route, damaging several cars in the process.

The hole is on Cleeton Lane at Cleeton St Mary, between Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow.

One local resident said the hole had been there for some time but had significantly worsened on February 18.

They added that "many vehicles" had suffered serious damage as a result of the road, with a recovery driver also suffering a cracked sump when trying to help one of the victims.

The road has been closed because of the state of the highway, but residents are waiting to find out when it will re-open.

Cleeton Lane between Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow is almost unrecognisable as a road.

In the meantime residents are concerned about access for the emergency services, also warning that it has become harder for carers to attend the homes of elderly residents to provide support.

The 'Fix my Street' website has a host of reports about the pothole, pleading for attention with descriptions stating 'deep crater', 'road collapsing', 'massive pothole', 'metres wide feet deep', 'deep crater width of the road'.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "In the short-term stone has been placed in the defect to allow access for residents, though the road will remain closed to other traffic to help reduce the number of vehicles using the road as much as possible.

"Highways engineers will visit the site later this week to assess the defect, its possible cause and likely repairs."