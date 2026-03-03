The town council was told at a recent meeting that the Visit Kington website which is part of Visit Herefordshire’s website is being refurbished.

Councillor and tourist group chair Elizabeth Banks said they want to include all of the organisations in Kington – not just the tourism-related groups and activities.

She said "Kington is such a brilliant town, with so much to offer. We want to shout about it and bring more visitors to boost the local economy.

“To make this a success we need as many businesses and organisations as possible, to upload their details to the site, and the best part of this is that it’s completely free. so there is no excuse not to take part.

“We want to include all of the organisations in Kington including the schools, shops, all the well-being groups and businesses – to pull together a full picture of the town for visitors and residents.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said: “This is an exciting new venture linked to Visit Herefordshire and will enable the town’s many visitors to access great, up-to- date information about what’s on in the town.

“It will showcase the town’s many events, businesses, places to eat and drink, accommodation, galleries and clubs. The whole idea is to show what a great place Kington is to spend a few days.”

With support from Herefordshire BID , Kington tourist information centre has enlisted the help of Emma Hallett who is assisting businesses to upload their detail.

To upload and register details of your business or group contact Emma at visitkington@gmail.com.

Councillor Woolford said maybe it’s also a good time to look at the town council website and ensure its fit for purpose.

Councillor Judith Gardner said maybe the town council should wait and see what happens with the tourism website first.

Members agreed to put the town council’s website on the agenda for the March meeting to have a discussion about it.

The new tourism website will be at visitkington.co.uk .