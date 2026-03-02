'People are scared': Founder of Wolverhampton coding school films missiles over hotel while stranded in Dubai

Manny Athwal, founder of Wolverhampton and Birmingham-based School of Coding & AI, was forced to take shelter in the basement of his hotel in Dubai alongside his wife and two children. Manny, who lives near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said: “This is the first time I’ve truly felt the fear of war.”

He said that he was forced to shelter at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah hotel as missiles passed overhead and debris from intercepted missiles caused fires in nearby buildings. He described an unprecedented and deeply unsettling experience as missile activity intensified across the region.

He also captured footage of missiles in the skies above his hotel. Manny has been keeping friends and colleagues informed with posts on his LinkedIn social media account, including one dramatic video showing missiles over the hotel.