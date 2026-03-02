A former member of Llandrindod Wells Town Council has passed away

Steve Thomas was remembered by members at the February meeting as they held a minute’s silence in his memory.

The town clerk Jane Johnston said Steve had been a former member of the town council and he had passed away recently. She said the council’s thoughts go to his wife and family.

The council was told that Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva and Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls also recently attended the funeral of former town councillor Will Francis on behalf of the town.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva gave a wonderful tribute to Will at the service.

In her monthly report, Jane said the Station Crescent Toilet refurbishment project will be completed by the end of February.

It will bring a fully refurbished block with new facilities in under the budget allocated.

Jane said: “The refurbishment is to an extremely high standard and has been undertaken by builders from Knighton.”

The council’s other project to install a musical sensory area and outdoor fitness area at Princes Avenue Leisure Park is now complete and the tank fencing will be removed shortly.

Jane added: “This is a wonderful addition to the area and forms two further elements to the Town Council’s commitment to providing free activities to all, whilst promoting health and fitness. I am now exploring the cost of Wet Pour surfacing which was not possible under the grant cover.”

The clerk is also in discussions with the Youth Justice Team to undertake works within the town which will include painting benches up the lake, minor grounds maintenance in and around the housing estates in the town and other areas to be agreed.

She said: “This confirms the Council’s commitment to partnership working and I have made links with the Adult Reparation Team to provide additional support for services.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva and Jane have met with County Councillor Pete Roberts to discuss the

£1.7m funding of Pride in Place funding awarded to Powys County Council from the Welsh Government in support of 17 towns

The project focus is on developing shared spaces, revitalising local high streets and improving public spaces.

Jane said: “The Town Council’s Regeneration project list has been updated and sent to Powys County Council with highlighted relevant projects for inclusion in the scheme.”