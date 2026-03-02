Volkswagen Transporter Commerce Pro S goes on sale priced at £43,050
The Commerce Pro S model gains black 17-inch alloy wheels, a body-coloured front splitter and an extended rear roof spoiler.
Volkswagen has announced that the sporty Transporter Commerce Pro S van has gone on sale priced at £43,050.
The new variant will sit alongside the ‘Sportline’ trim level in a bid to add more appeal to the Volkswagen Transporter range.
The Commerce Pro S adds several exterior upgrades over the standard Transporter including 17-inch black alloy wheels, a body-coloured front splitter, an extended rear roof spoiler, gloss black front grille and angular side bars.
Under the bonnet, there is a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with a choice of 148bhp and 167bhp power outputs. Later down the line, the range will be joined by a plug-in hybrid ‘eHybrid’ and full-electric model with further details on these versions are set to follow soon.
The Transporter Commerce Pro S is available as a standard ‘Panel Van’ or a ‘Kombi’ crew cab variant, priced at £54,742.
There is also a choice of short and long-wheel-base body lengths, while standard equipment includes a heated front windscreen, power-folding door mirrors and LED rear taillights.
Order books are open now with deliveries expected to commence in April, while the plug-in hybrid and electric models will go on sale later this year.