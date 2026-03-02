Advice to holidaymakers amid 'most significant travel disruption since pandemic' - what to do if your flight is cancelled

The ongoing airline disruption comes as more than 100,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East with the UK government. On Monday so far, 79% of global flights to Qatar and 71% of flights to the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium, while 81% of flights to Israel and 92% of flights to Bahrain have also been grounded.

Qatar's national airline Qatar Airways said its flight operations remain temporarily suspended on Monday due to the closure of Qatari airspace. EasyJet has cancelled return flights between the UK and two Cyprus airports today after Iranian strikes hit an RAF airbase on the island. It said three return flights between the UK and the airports of Paphos and Larnaca will not be operating.

Julia Lo Bue-Said OBE, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership, has shared an updated comment on how the Isreal-US war on Iran is impacting travel. She said: “Significant disruption is continuing today as hundreds more flights are being cancelled as the impact of the Israel-US war on Iran continues to unfold. Flights to Cyprus are the most recent to be impacted with airline cancellations as FCDO advice that heightened tensions could impact travel in the region.

Thousands of flights have been delayed or cancelled in the biggest disruption to global air transport since the Covid pandemic as airlines suspend services to the Middle East following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP via Getty Images)

"However, it is important to note that this is likely a precaution as the incident in Cyprus was very localised and that the FCDO has not advised against travel to Cyprus, which remains 'Green' for visitors following sensible precautions. The situation in the Middle East has triggered the most significant disruption to global air travel since the pandemic. Travellers are facing grounded flights, airspace closures, and a substantial logistical backlog across multiple hubs."

She also offered advice to holidaymakers. She added: "For those due to travel, we strongly advise checking directly with your airline before travelling to the airport, as schedules may change at short notice for flights. Airlines have cancelled routes to the Middle East, and there may also be a knock-on effect to wider operations, with aircraft and crew potentially being out of position.

"If the FCDO is not advising against travel and flights or services are operating as planned, travellers are generally not entitled to cancel for a refund simply because they no longer wish to travel. In these circumstances, any refund or change will depend on the terms and conditions of the airline, tour operator, or accommodation provider.

"However, if a flight is cancelled, a booking cannot be fulfilled, or official travel advice changes in a way that prevents travel, travellers will usually be entitled to a refund or a suitable alternative. For package holidays, a full refund would be due under the Package Travel Regulations if the organiser cancels. For flight-only bookings, passengers are entitled to a refund or re-routing if the airline cancels the service."

If your flight is cancelled, Chris Harrington, Managing Director at hoppa, says: “If your flight has been cancelled, in most cases, the airline will have to make an alternative plan for you. When you manage to speak to a member of staff, see if they can rebook you on a later flight. You may also want to consider opting for an alternative route or flying to another airport close to your final destination. It’s important to understand that the airline can book you a flight through a different provider, so make them aware of this.

“If the flight cancellation is due to the actions of the airline, then it’s likely you’ll be entitled to compensation. As stated by ABTA, if an airline cancels your flight in less than 14 days before you’re due to depart, then you’ll be entitled to compensation based on the length of your journey. For example, for all flights of 1,500km or less, which is similar to a flight from Glasgow to Amsterdam, you could be able to claim £220 in compensation. For long-haul flights, such as those from London Heathrow to Dubai International Airport, passengers can claim compensation up to £520.

“However, in this case, because the cancellation is caused by extraordinary circumstances outside of the airline’s control, compensation is unlikely to apply. In these cases, passengers are still entitled to a refund or rebooking, as well as care and assistance such as meals and, if necessary, overnight accommodation.”