From castle walls to market stalls - here's why this historic Shropshire town deserves the Town of Culture crown

Ludlow is among several Shropshire towns preparing to put itself forward for the Government’s 2028 UK Town of Culture competition.

The contest, launched earlier this year as part of efforts to “restore pride in communities”, will see the winning town receive £3 million and deliver a year‑long programme of cultural celebrations.

While towns across the country are now shaping their expressions of interest ahead of spring shortlisting, we’re taking a closer look at the local contenders vying to become the UK’s first Town of Culture - and Ludlow, with its gastronomic reputation, medieval heritage and thriving creative scene, is putting forward a compelling case.

History in every corner

Ludlow Castle. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Ludlow’s identity is inseparable from its medieval streets, timber‑framed buildings and the imposing presence of Ludlow Castle.

From the castle walls to the market square, the town’s architecture tells a story of power, prosperity and community - creating a town where the past is part of everyday life.