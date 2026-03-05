Drink driver, 50, was more than double the limit in Shropshire town centre in Audi TT
A drink driver caught while more than double the limit in an Audi TT has been banned from the road.
Emma Collingwood, aged 50, drove the sports coupe on Hall Park Way in Telford town centre on February 15 this year.
