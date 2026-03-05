Shropshire Star
Close

Drink driver, 50, was more than double the limit in Shropshire town centre in Audi TT

A drink driver caught while more than double the limit in an Audi TT has been banned from the road.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Emma Collingwood, aged 50, drove the sports coupe on Hall Park Way in Telford town centre on February 15 this year.