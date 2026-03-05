Shropshire HR firm unveils new name

Telford-based HR Solutions Shropshire has now become Wright HR which it said reflected the fact it now had company status and more than 100 clients.

Founder Ishbel Lapper said: "This is a really exciting time for the business and the change of name to Wright HR reflects that.

"We became a limited company last year and have continued to expand our client base so that we now have well over 100 retained and ad-hoc businesses on our books.

"Bringing our trading name into line with the limited company name is a natural next step and gives us a sharper identity, a refreshed brand and the chance to update our website at the same time.

"Wright is my maiden name so this new identity feels far more personal and rooted in who I am and my vision for the future. For clients, nothing will change in terms of service."

In November, the company appointed a new office manager Leanne Taylor as part of its expansion.

It won silver at the national 2025 Best Businesswoman Awards for best overall business and Mrs Lapper was runner up in the best businesswoman in business services category last year.

The company was also shortlisted in the 2025 British HR awards.