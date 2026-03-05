New golf simulator school tees off in Shrewsbury

Called Sim's Golf, it is the brainchild of 37-year-old coach and tech pro Simon Jackson who has opened the business in the stable yard at historic Berwick House north west of the town centre.

The facility has two bays using Foresight golf technology which allows players to strike the ball at a screen as cameras analyse their shots and swing and offer tips on improvement.

It lets players take aim at around 70 different golf courses from around the world including famous names such as Royal Lytham, Carnoustie and Abu Dhabi Golf Course.

One of the simulators at Sim's Golf in Shrewsbury

Open six days a week, bays can be booked for up to three hours either individually or in groups and Mr Jackson also does lessons.

He told the Star: "This is aimed at anyone who wants to come, from beginners to serious players.

"I have created more of a golf club feel inside, with a reception, shop and snack area. I want people to come down and relax for an hour or two. I want it to feel like a normal golf club but without the actual course.

"It's a beautiful location. You see a lot of these indoor simulators are based in warehouses but this one is just so unique.

"I spoke to Berwick House and the trust and got the ball rolling. They were very keen on the idea."

Mr Jackson has been involved with the game of golf since the age of 15 and worked for 12 years in his native Leicestershire at Now Then Golf, a pro shop housed in the grounds of Kirby Muxloe Golf Club near Leicester.

He spent the final five of those running the business and learning the day-to-day operations of managing a company which he says armed him with the confidence to branch out and launch his own venture.

With his parents now living in the west of the county on the Welsh border, Mr Jackson started looking for potential venues in summer 2024 before selling his house and relocating last year.

Simon Jackson, director and owner of Sim's Golf in Shrewsbury

The move enabled him to self-fund the launch of Sim's Golf and, although he remained tight-lipped on the size of the investment, says these types of simulators can cost up to £70,000 to install.

He feels Shrewsbury and Shropshire are well served for golf courses but less so for practice facilities such as his.

"I don't know why there aren't more places like this in Shropshire," he added.

"It was definitely a risk to do this but one which meant I was closer to my family and something I wanted to try to see if it worked.

"Hopefully, it does OK. You want to wake up in the morning and know you're going to work and enjoy what you do."