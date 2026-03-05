Shropshire resident challenges council over ‘£50 million shortfall’ in money for roads

The local plan for the borough includes 8,000 homes across three “sustainable communities” to the north of Telford which saw councillors and residents from Shawbirch, Dothill and Muxton warn of ‘gridlock’ on the roads.

Councillors Bill and Karen Tomlinson at the Telford & Wrekin local plan examination on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Picture: LDRS

Resident Kevan (correct) Hendy warned of problems from 10,000 extra car journeys causing problems on the A442 and M54.

Kevan Hendy at the Telford & Wrekin local plan examination on Tuesday, March 4, 2026. Picture: LDRS

“I don’t believe it has been properly thought through,” Mr Hendy told the local plan examination hearing on Tuesday (March 3).

Councillor Jenny Urey (Independent, Muxton) pictured at the Telford & Wrekin local plan hearings. Picture: LDRS

Mr Hendy told officials that he had identified a £50 million shortfall in funding for highways over the local plan period to 2040.

Local plan hearings at Meeting Point House in Telford. Picture: LDRS

“It’s an absolute nonsense,” Mr Hendy told officials as he challenged them to explain.

Muxton councillor Nigel Dugmore at the Telford & Wrekin local plan examination on Tuesday, March 4, 2026. Picture: LDRS

Officials said they had received £36 million from the government to cover highways work until 2029-30. But a £54 million gap refers to “all infrastructure, not just highways.”

The hearings were told that the council’s traffic assessments are available to view on the website.

Mr Hendy challenged officials again over the “shortfall for highways”.

Gavin Ashford, the council’s strategic planning group manager acknowledged a shortfall as it is a “15 year plan.”

“We would reasonably expect to receive £100 million from the government over the plan period.

“It is not unreasonable to expect funding gaps to be filled by the Government,” he said.

The hearings were also told that while funding has been announced it is not known what would happen after the next General Election.

Mr Hendy, who continued to seek answers, said: “It shows the plan isn’t viable.”

Planning inspector Mike Worden told Mr Hendy that he understood Mr Hendy’s “frustrations” but that his concerns had been noted as part of the process.

“The sessions are not for you to find a solution,” he said.

“It is not for you to get the answers but for you to tell us.

“We are grateful for the way you have helped us.”

Husband and wife Lib Dem Councillors Bill and Karen Tomlinson told the inspectors that they witness long delays when driving into the town centre.

Councillor Bill Tomlinson (Shawbirch and Dothill) said: “Residents’ really major concern with it is the effect on the A442.”

He warned of pressures on the A442 and on towards junction six of the M54 as residents drive to do their “big shop” at supermarkets.

“I am not convinced that some work on three roundabouts and a little bit of dualling on the A442 will be enough.”

Councillor Mrs Tomlinson, also Shawbirch and Dothill, said she believed highways issues mean the council’s local plan is “unsound”.

“It is already roadblocks now without any extra houses being built.”

Councillor Nigel Dugmore (Conservative, Muxton) said he already sees traffic building up at roundabouts believed that a “northern relief road” would be needed as well as turning roads like the A442 into dual carriageways.

“Serious problems are just going to be made worse.”

Councillor Jenny Urey (Independent, Muxton) warned of having “bumper to bumper” traffic issues now.

And William Gould, representing residents of Humber Lane, called for ‘protection’ from issues of traffic, noise and road safety.”

The hearings continue.