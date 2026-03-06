Shropshire murder accused told police victim 'deserved it' but denies being involved in killing

Ahmed Karshe is one of four men on trial for the murder of Tamba Momodu who was shot and killed in Telford on October 13, 2020.

Mr Momodu was murdered as he sat in a car outside the Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford.

The prosecution allege the killing was carried out as revenge after Mr Momodu, also known as the drill rapper 'Teerose' was acquitted of the murder of Abdullahi Tarabi in Northolt, London in 2017 - the brother and cousin to two of the defendants.

The trial has heard he was shot after his killers lay in wait in a Skoda Karoq, which was later burned at a car park by The Wrekin.

Tamba Momodu, inset, was shot dead at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford.

Four men are currently on trial for Mr Momodu's killing at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough. They are Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge; his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode; as well as Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London; and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode. All deny murder.

The jury heard evidence earlier this week from Mahamud Tarabi's older brother, Ahmed Tarabi, who said he was responsible for the killing.

The court was told he was not available to give evidence in person, but was shown a video interview conducted with Karshe's lawyers, where Ahmed Tarabi confessed to the murder, but said he was in living Somalia and would not return to the UK.

He said the killing was carried out because Mr Momodu had killed his brother, and "got away with murder" before boasting about the killing in drill rap videos.

Karshe has been giving evidence in his defence and accepted meeting Mahamud Tarabi to take an Audi A5 on the day of the killing, but said he had been called by his co-defendant to come and take the car so he could travel to Scotland for a drug deal.

The prosecution has alleged that the Audi was parked at the Wrekin as an intended getaway car.

Karshe told the court he had rowed with his cousin Mahumad Tarabi on the phone in August 2021 after he learned the Audi was being connected with the murder.