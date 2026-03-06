The small Shropshire town with a big history now making a bold Town of Culture bid

Broseley is among several Shropshire towns preparing to put itself forward for the Government’s 2028 UK Town of Culture competition.

The contest, which was launched earlier this year as part of efforts to “restore pride in communities”, will award the winning town with £3 million and kickstart a year‑long programme of cultural celebrations.

While towns across the country are working on their expressions of interest ahead of the spring shortlisting, we’re taking a closer look at the local contenders vying to become the UK’s first Town of Culture.

Today we're taking a look at the small Shropshire town whose influence once stretched far beyond the Severn Gorge.

A tiny town with a big history

Broseley

In the 17th century, the tiny town of Broseley was made up of just 27 houses - but within 250 years it had been completely transformed by the industrial revolution.

The rapid changes created a hillside settlement with an economy defined by coal mining, ironworking, clay tobacco‑pipe making, and the manufacture of firebricks and tiles - trades that helped power Britain’s transformation into an industrial nation.

Among Broseley's many historic claims to fame are the construction of the world's first iron boat and the first-ever flanged railway.