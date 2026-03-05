Shrewsbury Town striker Callum Stewart joins National League side on loan

Stewart has been absent for Salop since returning from a loan spell at Brackley Town, where he previously played under new Town boss Gavin Cowan.

Speaking a few weeks ago, Cowan said Stewart “needs games” under his belt. The 24-year-old now joins an Aldershot side who sit 13th in the National League.

In an interview with the club, Stewart said: "Really excited. It's a fantastic club with a strong fanbase as well.

"The last year or so has not probably gone as I wanted. But, it is all a learning process, I am now here trying to kick-on and finish the season strong."

Stewart started his career in non-league football with Coventry Sphinx. He then earned a move to Leamington, where he netted 37 goals in 74 matches.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Meadow in January last year as the joint top-scorer in National League North, with 14 goals in 23 games.

Stewart added on his move to Salop: "It was brilliant. It is every lad's dream to go into professional football."

Stewart signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in Shropshire. He has made eight appearances for Town this season - across August and September last year - scoring once at Swindon Town.

His last Salop appearance came late on against Salford City at the Meadow in September. The forward then joined Brackley on loan in mid-October and made 10 appearances, scoring twice.

Cowan described Stewart as a "real talent, loads of skill, a goalscorer".

He added: "We'd like him to get games. At the moment, that hasn't happened. He is an incredible lad, you want characters like him around, you want people like him around, but that's not going to aid his development.

"We need to make calculated decisions on how we want these players to contribute to the club."