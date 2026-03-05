CCTV appeal after Shropshire shop thefts - including from Home Bargains and Morrisons

West Mercia Police has shared images of people officers want to identify following shop thefts in Oswestry and Ellesmere.

Police said the individuals pictured may have information that could help with ongoing enquiries into shoplifting incidents.

Over the last three months, officers say thieves have targeted shops including Home Bargains, Morrisons and the Co-op.

The first image (crime reference 22/13902/26) is from CCTV at Home Bargains in Oswestry. Police say items were taken from the store on February 6.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second image (crime reference 22/14406/26) is from Morrisons in Oswestry. Officers say an attempted theft took place on February 16.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The third, fourth and fifth images (crime reference 22/7106/26) are from CCTV at the Co‑op in Ellesmere. A number of items were reported stolen on January 18.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Photo: West Mercia Police

The sixth image (crime reference 22/118006/25) is from Home Bargains in Oswestry. Police say a theft occurred at the store on December 28, 2025.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The seventh image (crime reference 22/14700/26) is also from Home Bargains in Oswestry. Officers say items were taken on February 16.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for the police said: "Officers believe the individuals shown may have information that could help progress the investigations.

"If you know or recognise any of the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing oswestrytown.snt@westmercia.police.uk".

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111.