West Mercia Police said the case against William Ford, of Telford, had been discontinued and there would be no further action against him.

The force added that investigations into the robberies are "ongoing".

A statement said: "An 18-year-old man who was charged with robbery following two incidents linked to Facebook Marketplace sales in Telford in January has been released with no further action.

"Following an appearance at Telford Magistrates Court in January the charges against William Ford, of Telford, were dropped.

"He has been released from custody and the case against him discontinued.

"Officers continue to investigate the robberies and enquiries are ongoing."

One of the incidents included a knifepoint robbery of a laptop in the Redhill area of Telford after a resident had listed the item on Facebook Marketplace.