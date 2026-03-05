Best-selling author set for Newport library visit

Thriller writer Mark Edwards will attend Newport Community Library for an interview and Q&A session next Wednesday, March 11.

Edwards, whose psychological thrillers have sold more than four million copies worldwide and been translated into 12 languages, has built a loyal following for his tense, fast‑paced stories.

The best-selling writer has written over a dozen thrillers since his 2013 solo debut, The Magpies, and his 2022 novel No Place to Run made it into the top ten Kindle chart.

As part of the Newport event, he will also be selling copies of his books and signing them for readers.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and cost £7 per person.

Booking and more information is available online at eventbrite.com