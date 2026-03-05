Rapid progress at £20m Newport retirement village construction revealed in latest pictures

When complete, the £20 million retirement village on Newport's eastern edge - opposite Mere Park Garden Centre - will be made up of 61 apartments and 15 bungalows.

The new homes will be available to purchase or rent, along with optional 24-hour on-site care operated by Untold Living.

In recent weeks, the site has welcomed an expanding workforce with plasterer numbers up to 20 and mechanical and electrical operatives now exceeding 30 - most of whom come from within 15-miles of Newport.

New photographs have revealed the rapid progress taking place at the site of a multi-million pound retirement village off the A41 in Newport. Photo: McPhillips

The long wet winter has proven a challenge for the team with persistent rain and snow proving a challenge with moisture issues seeping in before some of the buildings were fully watertight.

But contractors McPhillips said the installation of heaters and dehumidifiers - running 24/7, monitored by security staff through the overnight hours - ensured a stable internal environment that has allowed internal works to continue.

Project manager Darren Lewis said: "The scale of remaining work is substantial but the trajectory is clear.

"We’ve come a long way from those first earthworks last year. We’ve faced real challenges – the roofing complexities, the space constraints of working on a shared site.

"But each challenge has been met with problem-solving that keeps us moving forward.”

Untold Living's retirement village is due to open in September this year, with a 70-bed care home expected to open nine months later in June 2027.