Former student joins Telford College sports team after excelling on coaching course

When Robert Watkins enrolled at Telford College to study sports coaching and physical education, he never imagined he would end up as a member of the teaching staff.

But that’s precisely what has happened to the former Newport’s Adams’ Grammar School student, who is now working as a sports assistant at the college’s Wellington campus.

Robert, 18, who was raised in Muxton, enrolled at Telford College in 2023 and graduated from his BTEC extended diploma with two distinction stars and a distinction.

He said: “I really enjoyed my time on the course. I felt that the college was a great environment to thrive in, with a good support network to guide me through my studies.

“The best thing about it was definitely my lecturers, who had a wide knowledge of the subject and were very easy-going. They made it much easier for me to transition from school to college.”

Robert had no interest in going to university, and was keen to move straight into employment at the end of his course. And a timely vacancy in the sports department attracted his attention.

He said: “I did some work experience as part of my course, and felt that education was a good fit with plenty of opportunities for my future.

“I chose to work for Telford College because I knew that there were widespread opportunities. My job now involves overseeing activities that happen in the college’s sports facilities, ensuring everything runs smoothly.

“I enjoy football - playing and coaching - which is what pushed me into my course in the first place. I still coach for a team on a Sunday, which allows me to stay involved with the grassroots element of football.”

Melanie Newbrook, learner manager for sport and public uniformed services at Telford College, said: “Rob was an exceptional student who always worked hard - both in college and out.

“He consistently achieved high grades, conducted himself in a professional manner at all times and worked hard individually and as part of a team. He also did a lot of volunteer work at a primary school, and with scouts, to enhance his CV ready for employment.”