Police warning issued over reports of courier fraud across Mid Wales

Police say an increasing number of calls have been received in relation to criminals impersonating police officers.

With the aim to trick people into handing over cash or bank cards, they use clever tactics to ensure their victim trusts them, including sharing already easily obtainable personal details like their name and address.

The caller may claim to be a ‘police officer’, claiming an arrest has been made and your personal and card details have been found in their possession, or that those details have been compromised in an online data breach.

One recent victim was intercepted, saving them from handing over hundreds of pounds to fraudsters.

A bureau exchange raised concerns for an elderly customer wishing to withdraw a large amount of euro’s, claiming it was for a holiday.

As a result of the call, police action and interception saved the victim losing their money.

Officers were able to speak with the elderly victim, and though they initially were adamant there were no issues, they were able to establish they had in fact been contacted by criminals claiming to be police officers who advised they needed ‘help’.

With their sophisticated ways, the may not stick to traditional courier fraud methods, such as withdrawing cash.

They also trick the victims into purchasing high value goods online or via phone for them, such as gold or watches.

Rebecca Williams, Fraud Safeguarding Officer said: “These criminals are very convincing and may even ask the victim to dial 999 to confirm their identity. But the criminals do not disconnect the call so when the victim dials the real phone number, they are still speaking to the criminals.

“We encourage anyone who receives such as call to use an alternative phone such as a mobile or contact a friend/family before trying to verify the call.

“Dyfed Powys Police is here to support you, and we continue to support victims who have handed over tens of thousands of pounds to this scam already. We want you to remember that these criminals are professionals in trickery. The Police will never ask you to withdraw cash (in any form of currency), transfer money, purchase gold or hand over your bank card and PIN number.

“If you have received a call like this or have been convinced to send money, please do not be embarrassed or ashamed to report it. These criminals use coercive and manipulative tactics to gain their victim’s trust.

“If you have elderly family or are involved in caring for the elderly, we urge you to talk to them about the tactics used by criminals and the warning signs to look out for.

“That conversation could be the difference in whether someone becomes victim of this trust-eroding crime”

Police will NEVER:

❌ Ask you to withdraw cash, send money or hand over your bank cards

❌ Send a courier to your address to collect cash, bank cards or other valuable goods

❌ Contact you out of the blue and ask you to participate in an investigation that requires you to withdraw money from your bank

If you are concerned someone you know is a victim or fraud, or if you think you may be, please report it to online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, by email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct message the police on social media or call 101

For more advice and information about fraud then visit https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/