Motorcyclist taken to hospital after air ambulance scrambled to Bridgnorth crash

Emergency services including a helicopter from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, were called to the B4373 in Bridgnorth at around 7.30am today (March 5) following a collision.

The incident, which occurred at the junction of Stanley Lane and the B-road, involved a car and a motorcycle.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car at the junction of Stanley Lane and the B4373 at 7.31am, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a helicopter from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity attended the scene.

Drivers were facing delays following the crash in Bridgnorth. Photo: LoveBridgnorth

"On arrival we discovered one male patient, from the motorbike. He was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, before being taken to New Cross Hospital by land ambulance."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 7.35am this morning with a report of a collision on the B4373, near the junction for Innage Lane.

"Officers arrived to find a car and motorbike involved and remain at the scene to assist other emergency services and to manage the traffic."

As of 10.30am, live traffic data showed drivers were facing delays on roads surrounding the incident, including North Gate, High Street and the B4373.