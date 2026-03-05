Traffic delays in Bridgnorth after crash between motorbike and car - emergency services on scene

Emergency services were called to the B4373 in Bridgnorth at around 7.30am today (March 5) following a collision.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said it occurred near the Innage Lane junction and involved a car and a motorcycle.

They said: "We received a call around 7.35am this morning with a report of a collision on the B4373, near the junction for Innage Lane.

Drivers were facing delays following the crash in Bridgnorth. Photo: LoveBridgnorth

"Officers arrived to find a car and motorbike involved and remain at the scene to assist other emergency services and to manage the traffic."

As of 10.30am, live traffic data showed drivers were facing delays on roads surrounding the incident, including North Gate, High Street and the B4373.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.