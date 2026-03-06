Boozed-up Kieran Colman, aged 22, shouted “Free Tommy Robinson” and hurled racial slurs at two security guards.

He also threatened a paramedic with a broken bottle and left him in “excruciating pain” with a thumb injury, kicked a policeman in the shin and told patients in A&E he would “slit their throats”.

A remote Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing was told that Colman was taken by ambulance to the hospital due to his mental health on December 7 last year. He threatened one of the paramedics with a broken bottle and became verbally abusive to staff in A&E.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The medic tried to usher Colman away from the staff, when Colman grabbed his thumb and twisted it, causing suspected ligament or tendon damage.

Security staff came to help. Colman had two full bottles of alcohol; one of the guards placed one in the road, but it was run over by an ambulance, enraging Colman.

“He said that he needed the bottle as he is an alcoholic,” said Robert Edwards, prosecuting.

Colman tried to go back into the A&E department but nurses said he could not due to there being vulnerable patients. Colman responded by saying he would “slit their throats”, referring to the patients.

Security guards ushered him away from the entrance but Colman removed his top and tried to start a fight.