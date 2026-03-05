Diane Winifred Harris, a retired breast cancer screening manager for the NHS, died after her Volkswagen Polo left the B5009 near the Queen’s Head pub, Oswestry, and crashed into a fence.

An inquest into Mrs Harris’s death was held at Shrewsbury Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, today (March 5) with members of her family and several friends in attendance.

Diane Harris, left, with friend Pat Poston

The court was told that at around 2.42pm on November 30 last year, emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Widowed Mrs Harris, who was 77 and lived in Shrewsbury town centre, had sustained a traumatic head injury and, sadly, nothing could be done to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.54pm.