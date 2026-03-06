Shropshire Star
Close

Shropshire stalker, 30, who accessed woman's Facebook and emails and monitored her movements is hit with restraining order

A stalker who accessed a woman’s Facebook and email accounts, turned up at her home and monitored her movements, has been hit with a restraining order.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Joshua Meakins, aged 30, stalked the victim in Telford over several months between May and September 2024.