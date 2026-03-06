Road ban for Shropshire BMW driver, 27, caught driving after taking cannabis
A BMW driver who was caught driving after taking cannabis has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Kyle Jennings, aged 27, drove a BMW 1 Series on Levins Court, Madeley, Telford on October 29 last year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/