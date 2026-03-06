Plan for dozens of Shropshire homes 'unlikely to have significant environmental effects'

An application for an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion was submitted for the development on land to the south of Sundorne Road.

Shropshire Council has shown the area that is being proposed to build 72 homes. Picture: Shropshire Council

The proposal includes associated landscaping, open space, infrastructure, and access.

Sundorne Road, near to David Lloyd gym where plans for 72 homes are being proposed. Picture: Google

A map on Shropshire Council’s planning portal shows that the site is by the David Lloyd gym, near to the roundabout that links Sundorne Road to the A49.

No other documents are available to view, including who the applicant is.

However, it states that the council has decided that an EIA is not required. This means that is has been considered the scheme is unlikely to have significant environmental effects, which can be the case for what are deemed “small scale developments.”

The developer will therefore not have to submit a formal environmental statement when it lodges the full planning application.

However, they may still be required to submit specific, smaller-scale environmental reports, related to biodiversity, traffic, and noise.

