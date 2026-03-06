'Warm' Shropshire primary school with 'happy' pupils praised in latest Ofsted report

Mount Pleasant Primary School in Shrewsbury has been praised for its strong approach to safeguarding and pupil wellbeing - but Ofsted inspectors say key areas of teaching and achievement still “need attention”.

Inspectors visited in January and found the school provides "warm and positive" relationships and that pupils feel "happy and safe".

They highlighted the school’s “growth curriculum”, daily emotional check-ins and tailored nurture provision as strengths, noting that pupils “develop high levels of emotional intelligence and self-control” and are well prepared for life in modern Britain.

Mount Pleasant Primary School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Personal development was judged to be at a strong standard, with inspectors praising the school’s wide range of clubs and inclusive, welcoming ethos.