South Shropshire pre-school celebrates fourth consecutive 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

Little Acorns Pre-School, based at Rushbury CofE Primary School, achieved the top grade in all four inspection categories following a visit by the education watchdog on September 23.

Inspectors said children thrive in the "nurturing, ambitious and inclusive" environment and praised staff for meeting children's needs "exceptionally well".

This is the fourth time in a row Little Acorns has been rated Outstanding - meaning the pre-school has maintained the accolade for more than a decade.