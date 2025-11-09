Shropshire Star
South Shropshire pre-school celebrates fourth consecutive 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

A "proud" pre-school near Church Stretton is celebrating after receiving its fourth consecutive 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted.

By Luke Powell
Published
Little Acorns Nursery/ Pre-School in Rushbury that shares the site with Rushbury C of E School. It has been given an outstanding OFSTED. Pictured in the woodland and there forest school, where they spend most of there time. At the front is Pre School Lead: April Jones with children: Theodore 3, Scarlett 4,Rupert 3. At the back is Pre School Asst: Chrissie Ramsey with in no particular order: Sam 4, Freddie 4, James 4, Angus 4, Nora 3, Clarrie 3, Owen 3, Sophie 2, Lloyd 2, Pippa 4, Herbie 3.

Little Acorns Pre-School, based at Rushbury CofE Primary School, achieved the top grade in all four inspection categories following a visit by the education watchdog on September 23.

Inspectors said children thrive in the "nurturing, ambitious and inclusive" environment and praised staff for meeting children's needs "exceptionally well".

This is the fourth time in a row Little Acorns has been rated Outstanding - meaning the pre-school has maintained the accolade for more than a decade.

