'Good progress': Shropshire foster care agency that was repeatedly slated by Ofsted wins praise for major improvements
A Shropshire foster care agency that previously came under fire for "serious and widespread shortfalls" has made significant improvements, an inspection has found.
Flying Colours Foster Care, based near Whitchurch and operating across Shropshire, was found to have made "good progress" since being acquired by a new company in July, which brought in a new management team.
The agency had faced repeated criticism from Ofsted since January this year after inspectors identified multiple failings and that "no action" had been taken to address them. A monitoring visit in the summer reported no improvement.
Following the acquisition on July 18, the previous registered manager and responsible individual left the agency, and new leadership took over.
After a follow-up inspection on September 22, Ofsted reported that "good progress had been made" and that several requirements for improvement set out in a previous compliance notice had been met.
Inspectors commended the new management for their "prompt action" to address concerns.