South Shropshire specialist school rated 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

Compass Community School Vicarage Park, in Stottesdon between Cleobury Mortimer and Bridgnorth, says improvements will continue following a visit by Ofsted between September 30 and October 2.

While the school was rated 'good' in three of the four inspection sub-areas and said to meet the independent school standards, inspectors identified concerns with the quality of education, resulting in an overall rating of 'requires improvement'. The school caters for eight- to 18-year-olds with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Ofsted said the school had not ensured that staff have the subject-specific knowledge that they need, and criticised it for not always checking pupils' understanding or matching learning activities sufficiently well to pupils' needs.

Despite these concerns, the report praised the school for fostering a "friendly community". Pupils were said to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities in the school's extensive grounds, including horse riding, animal care, and local walks.