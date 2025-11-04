'Desire to provide the best care' - Bridgnorth nursery earns praise in shining Ofsted report
Staff at a nursery in Bridgnorth have been praised for their "desire" to provide children with the best possible care and education in a glowing Ofsted report.
By Luke Powell
Inspectors visited the Little Green House Nursery, based at The Old Mill Barn on Mill Street, in September.
The nursery has been rated 'Good' overall and across all inspection areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
In their report, Ofsted said they were impressed with the wide range of activities that "inspire children's curiosity and support their development across all areas of learning."