Tributes paid to former Bridgnorth Cliff Railway conductor of 20 years

Peter Wishart, who died earlier this month, was well-known to passengers and residents in the town after spending nearly two decades ferrying passengers between Low Town and High Town.

Previously, Mr Wishart had served in the army, mainly as a sergeant, for twenty years before becoming an ambulance driver. He joined the cliff railway in 2000 before retiring at the end of 2019.

Having been a regular conductor at the bottom station, Mr Wishart sold nearly a million tickets during his time at the cliff railway and was also engaged in the training of new members of staff.

Peter Wishart on his retirement

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway chairman, Dr Malvern Tipping, said: “Peter was the first person whom I met just prior to my family purchasing the Cliff Railway in 2011.

“I had travelled on the cliff railway incognito a week earlier to get the feel of the place. A week later, my mother, brother and I, travelled from the top to the bottom of the cliff railway unannounced, but Peter figured out who we were and forewarned others. He did not miss a thing and was highly professional.

“One evening in 2014, I arrived at the top Station ten minutes before closing only to find that Peter had closed the bottom station and was on his way up in the other carriage. The general manager at the time was furious, but I said, ‘Let it go’, because Peter held his hands up and took it on the chin like the old soldier that he was.

“I had the utmost respect for him. My family and I are very sad to learn of his passing.”

Other tributes were led by Mr. Wishart’s colleague, Jim Marshall, who said Mr Wishart was known for the great speed at which he could sell tickets and process passengers on very busy days such as bank holidays whilst retaining his great sense of humour.

Mr Wishart leaves a widow, Susan. His funeral is expected to take place on April 10.